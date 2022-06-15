OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,310,000 shares, an increase of 41.5% from the May 15th total of 2,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,930,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered OneConnect Financial Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. HSBC lowered OneConnect Financial Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, OneConnect Financial Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Shares of NYSE:OCFT traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.35. 1,695,122 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,824,358. OneConnect Financial Technology has a 12 month low of $0.99 and a 12 month high of $12.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $526.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.75.

OneConnect Financial Technology ( NYSE:OCFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76). OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative return on equity of 31.20% and a negative net margin of 29.89%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that OneConnect Financial Technology will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OCFT. Morgan Stanley grew its position in OneConnect Financial Technology by 1,118.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 670,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,065,000 after buying an additional 615,933 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in OneConnect Financial Technology by 6.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,046,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,691,000 after buying an additional 322,993 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in OneConnect Financial Technology by 12.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 250,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 26,887 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in OneConnect Financial Technology by 6.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 388,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after buying an additional 24,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in OneConnect Financial Technology by 23.4% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 246,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 46,764 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.91% of the company’s stock.

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, digital commercial banking, digital auto insurance and life insurance, and artificial intelligence customer services, as well as sales management, risk management, and operation support services.

