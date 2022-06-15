OnTheMarket (LON:OTMP) Receives “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

OnTheMarket (LON:OTMP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

Shares of LON:OTMP opened at GBX 83.50 ($1.01) on Tuesday. OnTheMarket has a 1 year low of GBX 70 ($0.85) and a 1 year high of GBX 130.22 ($1.58). The firm has a market capitalization of £62.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 84.97 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 95.88.

In other news, insider Clive Edward Beattie sold 16,515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 70 ($0.85), for a total transaction of £11,560.50 ($14,031.44).

OnTheMarket plc provides property search services for buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants in the United Kingdom. It owns and operates online residential property portal on OnTheMarket.com that offers property for sale and rent, and finds agents. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

