Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Price Target Cut to $105.00

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at B. Riley from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 45.23% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on ONTO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Onto Innovation in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.
NYSE ONTO opened at $72.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.97. Onto Innovation has a 1 year low of $62.15 and a 1 year high of $106.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 1.27.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Onto Innovation by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,783,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $787,895,000 after acquiring an additional 160,435 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Onto Innovation by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,373,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $466,892,000 after acquiring an additional 20,228 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Onto Innovation by 3.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,588,939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $138,063,000 after acquiring an additional 54,530 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG increased its position in Onto Innovation by 10.2% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,300,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $112,957,000 after acquiring an additional 120,000 shares during the period. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its position in Onto Innovation by 3.6% during the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,231,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $106,984,000 after acquiring an additional 43,050 shares during the period. 94.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Onto Innovation (Get Rating)
Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Onto Innovation (ONTO)
- HP Inc. Stock Is a Steady Eddie Gainer
- Insiders Sell Tractor Supply Company, Oh No!
- Analog Devices Stock is a Defensive Semiconductor Play
- Why These 3 Farming Stocks Keep Plowing Ahead
- Gold Stocks That Might Be Worth A Look As Inflation Continues To Run Hot:
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Onto Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onto Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.