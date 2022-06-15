Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Price Target Cut to $105.00

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at B. Riley from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 45.23% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on ONTO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Onto Innovation in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

NYSE ONTO opened at $72.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.97. Onto Innovation has a 1 year low of $62.15 and a 1 year high of $106.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 1.27.

Onto Innovation ( NYSE:ONTO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.15. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 19.93% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The firm had revenue of $241.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Onto Innovation will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Onto Innovation by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,783,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $787,895,000 after acquiring an additional 160,435 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Onto Innovation by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,373,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $466,892,000 after acquiring an additional 20,228 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Onto Innovation by 3.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,588,939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $138,063,000 after acquiring an additional 54,530 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG increased its position in Onto Innovation by 10.2% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,300,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $112,957,000 after acquiring an additional 120,000 shares during the period. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its position in Onto Innovation by 3.6% during the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,231,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $106,984,000 after acquiring an additional 43,050 shares during the period. 94.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

