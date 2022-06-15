OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) Director Brian Choi Purchases 10,000 Shares

OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK – Get Rating) Director Brian Choi acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.71 per share, with a total value of $107,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,030,360 shares in the company, valued at $11,035,155.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Brian Choi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 9th, Brian Choi acquired 10,000 shares of OP Bancorp stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.60 per share, with a total value of $116,000.00.

Shares of OP Bancorp stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.58. 133,174 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,859. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.03. OP Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $9.51 and a fifty-two week high of $14.86.

OP Bancorp ( OTCMKTS:OPBK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $21.51 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of OP Bancorp by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OP Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in OP Bancorp by 314.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 3,009 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in OP Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in OP Bancorp by 17.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 28,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 4,102 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of OP Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $18.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd.

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, consumer, and home mortgage loans; trade financing products; and letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice.

