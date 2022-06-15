Open Orphan (LON:ORPH) Shares Up 2%

Open Orphan plc (LON:ORPH – Get Rating) shares shot up 2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 13.19 ($0.16) and last traded at GBX 12.50 ($0.15). 1,327,536 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 1,903,616 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12.25 ($0.15).
The stock has a market capitalization of £83.87 million and a P/E ratio of -25.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 14.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 16.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.10.
About Open Orphan (LON:ORPH)
Recommended Stories
- Could This Cheap Energy Stock With A 7% Dividend Yield Be Right for Your Portfolio?
- Is This A Buyable Bottom For Braze, Inc Shares?
- The Zedge Hypergrowth Story Is Played Out
- What To Make Of Tesla Right Now
- NortonLifeLock: Developments in Avast Merger and Improved Fundamentals
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Open Orphan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Orphan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.