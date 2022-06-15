Open Orphan (LON:ORPH) Shares Up 2%

Open Orphan plc (LON:ORPH – Get Rating) shares shot up 2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 13.19 ($0.16) and last traded at GBX 12.50 ($0.15). 1,327,536 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 1,903,616 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12.25 ($0.15).

The stock has a market capitalization of £83.87 million and a P/E ratio of -25.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 14.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 16.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

About Open Orphan (LON:ORPH)

Open Orphan plc operates as a pharmaceutical service and contract research company. The company is involved in testing vaccines and antivirals using human challenge clinical trials. It provides services to Big Pharma, biotech, government, and public health organizations. The company has a portfolio of eight human challenge study models for conditions, such as RSV, flu, asthma and COPD, as well as developing COVID-19 human challenge study model.

