Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on OTEX. Raymond James set a $60.00 target price on shares of Open Text and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Open Text from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet downgraded Open Text from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on Open Text from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.00.

OTEX opened at $37.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Open Text has a 52 week low of $35.04 and a 52 week high of $55.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.28. The firm has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 0.93.

Open Text ( NASDAQ:OTEX Get Rating ) (TSE:OTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. Open Text had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The business had revenue of $882.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Open Text will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.2209 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.57%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Open Text by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 42,126 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Open Text by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,270 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Open Text by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,586 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Open Text by 2.5% during the first quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,761 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Open Text by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,354 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. 70.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Open Text Corporation engages in the designs, develops, markets, and sells information management software and solutions. It offers content services; business network that manages data within the organization and outside the firewall; security and protection solutions for defending against cyber threats, and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; digital investigation and forensic security solutions; OpenText security solutions to address information cyber resilience needs; Carbonite and Webroot products; and OpenText Information Management software platform.

