Oppenheimer Lowers Compass (NYSE:COMP) Price Target to $8.00

Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target suggests a potential upside of 87.79% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on COMP. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Compass from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Compass from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Zelman & Associates assumed coverage on Compass in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.69.

Shares of NYSE:COMP opened at $4.26 on Wednesday. Compass has a 1-year low of $3.76 and a 1-year high of $17.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 1.93.

Compass ( NYSE:COMP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.02. Compass had a negative return on equity of 49.99% and a negative net margin of 7.01%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.50) EPS. Compass’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Compass will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Frank Martell purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.39 per share, for a total transaction of $161,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality, as well as brokerage and adjacent services in the real estate industry.

