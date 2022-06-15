Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Given a $115.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price target on Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group set a $75.00 price objective on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Oracle from $83.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Oracle in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Oracle in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Oracle from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $90.50.

NYSE ORCL opened at $70.72 on Tuesday. Oracle has a fifty-two week low of $63.76 and a fifty-two week high of $106.34. The stock has a market cap of $188.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.70 and a 200-day moving average of $80.48.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.17. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 383.80% and a net margin of 18.08%. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Oracle will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 49.04%.

In other news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $504,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,523,031.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 43.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Offit Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.9% in the first quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,371 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 12.5% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 35,646 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,949,000 after acquiring an additional 3,965 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 97.2% in the first quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 18,969 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 9,349 shares in the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the first quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 5.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 494,649 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $40,923,000 after acquiring an additional 23,351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

