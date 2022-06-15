Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Hits New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday after BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on the stock from $92.00 to $86.00. The stock traded as low as $65.17 and last traded at $65.41, with a volume of 47138 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.14.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ORCL. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays set a $82.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.50.

In other Oracle news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $504,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,523,031.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,543 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 6,526 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. PFG Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,900 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,717 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 11,083 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. 42.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.70 and its 200 day moving average is $80.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.87.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.17. Oracle had a net margin of 18.08% and a negative return on equity of 383.80%. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 49.04%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

