Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) PT Set at $75.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a $75.00 price objective on Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Oracle from $83.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $110.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $90.50.

Get Oracle alerts:

ORCL stock opened at $70.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $188.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.48. Oracle has a one year low of $63.76 and a one year high of $106.34.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.17. Oracle had a net margin of 18.08% and a negative return on equity of 383.80%. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 49.04%.

In other Oracle news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $504,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,523,031.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,247,252 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $10,399,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886,260 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 25,924,820 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,144,760,000 after purchasing an additional 204,315 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,758,831 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,386,458,000 after purchasing an additional 757,743 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Oracle by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,477,054 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $971,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Oracle by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,524,116 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $953,393,000 after purchasing an additional 117,443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle (Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.