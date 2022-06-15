Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) PT Set at $82.00 by Barclays

Barclays set a $82.00 target price on Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price objective on shares of Oracle from $126.00 to $113.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Oracle from $83.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $90.50.

Oracle stock opened at $70.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.70 and a 200-day moving average of $80.48. Oracle has a one year low of $63.76 and a one year high of $106.34. The company has a market cap of $188.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.87.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.17. Oracle had a net margin of 18.08% and a negative return on equity of 383.80%. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Oracle will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.04%.

In other Oracle news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $504,660.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,886 shares in the company, valued at $3,523,031.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 88,837 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $7,748,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 14.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 31,914 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after buying an additional 4,067 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 608.5% in the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 29,253 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 25,124 shares in the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the third quarter valued at $6,548,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Oracle by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 174,580 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $15,225,000 after purchasing an additional 6,862 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

