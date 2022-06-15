Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Reaches New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday after BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on the stock from $92.00 to $86.00. The company traded as low as $65.17 and last traded at $65.41, with a volume of 47138 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.14.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Oracle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Barclays set a $82.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.50.

In related news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $504,660.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,523,031.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Offit Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 0.9% in the first quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,371 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Oracle by 12.5% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 35,646 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 3,965 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. grew its stake in Oracle by 97.2% in the first quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 18,969 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 9,349 shares in the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA bought a new position in Oracle in the first quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Oracle by 5.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 494,649 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $40,923,000 after purchasing an additional 23,351 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.48. The company has a market capitalization of $188.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.87.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.17. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 383.80% and a net margin of 18.08%. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.04%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

