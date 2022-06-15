Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, July 27th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 20.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th.
Orchid Island Capital has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.0% per year over the last three years. Orchid Island Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 75.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Orchid Island Capital to earn $0.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.54 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 76.1%.
Shares of ORC traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $2.66. 5,250,247 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,877,591. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.62. Orchid Island Capital has a 52-week low of $2.56 and a 52-week high of $5.67. The stock has a market cap of $471.13 million, a PE ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.32.
ORC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jonestrading lowered Orchid Island Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Orchid Island Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
Orchid Island Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)
Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS is backed by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS comprising interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.
