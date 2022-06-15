Origin Materials (NASDAQ:ORGN) Shares Gap Up to $5.59

Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGN – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.59, but opened at $5.89. Origin Materials shares last traded at $5.76, with a volume of 8,592 shares.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Origin Materials from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.
The company has a current ratio of 61.85, a quick ratio of 61.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $792.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.20.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORGN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Origin Materials by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,031,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909,567 shares during the period. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. increased its position in Origin Materials by 6,055.8% during the 3rd quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 3,557,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,229,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Origin Materials by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,151,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,878,000 after purchasing an additional 397,995 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Origin Materials by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,062,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,851,000 after acquiring an additional 18,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearline Capital LP grew its position in Origin Materials by 175.6% in the fourth quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 1,039,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,576,000 after acquiring an additional 662,278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.22% of the company’s stock.
About Origin Materials (NASDAQ:ORGN)
Origin Materials, Inc operates as a carbon negative materials company. Its proprietary platform technology converts biomass or plant-based carbon into chloromethylfurfural and hydrothermal carbon, as well as other minor products. The company is headquartered in West Sacramento, California.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Origin Materials (ORGN)
- Two Retailers The Analysts Are Buying
- Under-The-Radar RF Industries Is A Steal At These Prices
- Procter & Gamble Stock Continues to Be Resilient Despite Turmoil
- Analog Devices Stock is a Defensive Semiconductor Play
- HP Inc. Stock Is a Steady Eddie Gainer
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Origin Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.