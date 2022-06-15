OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.80.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KIDS shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on OrthoPediatrics from $83.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet downgraded OrthoPediatrics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on OrthoPediatrics from $80.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

OrthoPediatrics stock opened at $39.93 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $807.78 million, a PE ratio of -51.86 and a beta of 0.88. OrthoPediatrics has a 52 week low of $36.71 and a 52 week high of $73.91.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIDS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in OrthoPediatrics during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in OrthoPediatrics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 106.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in OrthoPediatrics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in OrthoPediatrics during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 71.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

