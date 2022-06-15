Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Downgraded to Underperform at Bank of America

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Rating) was downgraded by Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Oscar Health from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oscar Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.75.

Oscar Health stock opened at $4.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $884.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 0.78. Oscar Health has a one year low of $4.08 and a one year high of $25.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.44.

Oscar Health ( NYSE:OSCR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.04. Oscar Health had a negative net margin of 22.93% and a negative return on equity of 37.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.98) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oscar Health will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 11,300 shares of Oscar Health stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total transaction of $56,613.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 131,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $656,400.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Scott Blackley sold 19,546 shares of Oscar Health stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total transaction of $97,925.46. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 264,307 shares in the company, valued at $1,324,178.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Oscar Health by 116.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oscar Health in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Oscar Health in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Oscar Health in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Oscar Health in the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. 98.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers Individual & Family, Small Group, and Medicare Advantage plans, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform designed to help providers and payor clients to engage with members and patients.

