Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Shares Gap Down to $4.19

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.19, but opened at $3.95. Oscar Health shares last traded at $4.18, with a volume of 22,901 shares traded.

A number of research firms recently commented on OSCR. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Oscar Health from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Bank of America cut Oscar Health from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $6.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oscar Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

The company has a market cap of $863.02 million, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.44.

Oscar Health ( NYSE:OSCR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.04. Oscar Health had a negative return on equity of 37.23% and a negative net margin of 22.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.98) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 11,300 shares of Oscar Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total value of $56,613.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 131,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $656,400.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Scott Blackley sold 19,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total value of $97,925.46. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 264,307 shares in the company, valued at $1,324,178.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSCR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Oscar Health by 104.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 125,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 64,512 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Oscar Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,322,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Oscar Health by 141.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 153,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after buying an additional 90,330 shares in the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN purchased a new position in Oscar Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,512,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Oscar Health by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 23,324,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,097,000 after purchasing an additional 8,833,899 shares in the last quarter. 98.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR)

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers Individual & Family, Small Group, and Medicare Advantage plans, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform designed to help providers and payor clients to engage with members and patients.

