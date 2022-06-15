OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $126.50.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st.

In other news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.66, for a total transaction of $403,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 480,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,790,684.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 4,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.17, for a total transaction of $383,693.62. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 84,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,799,378.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,467 shares of company stock valued at $1,569,138. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of OSI Systems by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 8,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in OSI Systems by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,374,000 after purchasing an additional 10,930 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in OSI Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $1,424,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in OSI Systems by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 174,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,275,000 after purchasing an additional 6,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC grew its position in OSI Systems by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 45,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,199,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares in the last quarter. 93.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OSIS stock opened at $82.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. OSI Systems has a 12-month low of $76.09 and a 12-month high of $102.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.57.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $290.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.76 million. OSI Systems had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 15.74%. OSI Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that OSI Systems will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, radiation detection, hold baggage and people screening, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

