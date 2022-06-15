Osprey Bitcoin Trust (OTCMKTS:OBTC) Short Interest Up 50.0% in May

Osprey Bitcoin Trust (OTCMKTS:OBTC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the May 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OBTC traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.81. 36,831 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,850. Osprey Bitcoin Trust has a twelve month low of $5.56 and a twelve month high of $19.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.89.

Get Osprey Bitcoin Trust alerts:

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Osprey Bitcoin Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osprey Bitcoin Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.