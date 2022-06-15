Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $82.56.

Several brokerages have commented on OTIS. Barclays raised Otis Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OTIS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,127,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,010,837,000 after buying an additional 829,784 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,081,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,228,667,000 after buying an additional 372,147 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,979,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,414,000 after buying an additional 292,558 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Otis Worldwide by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,947,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,207,000 after buying an additional 51,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,773,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,582,000 after acquiring an additional 202,089 shares in the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE OTIS opened at $69.21 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78 and a beta of 0.88. Otis Worldwide has a 52 week low of $68.64 and a 52 week high of $92.84.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 35.81%. Otis Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 39.86%.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile (Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.