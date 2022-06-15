Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 24,231 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 505,067 shares.The stock last traded at $14.73 and had previously closed at $13.46.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Outset Medical in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded Outset Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Outset Medical from $55.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen reduced their target price on Outset Medical from $60.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Outset Medical from $60.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

The company has a quick ratio of 6.84, a current ratio of 7.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $725.99 million, a PE ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 2.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.96.

Outset Medical ( NASDAQ:OM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.78). The firm had revenue of $30.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.35 million. Outset Medical had a negative return on equity of 35.58% and a negative net margin of 125.91%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.46, for a total transaction of $56,644.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leslie Trigg sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total value of $3,001,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 292,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,529,908.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 161,480 shares of company stock worth $6,152,326 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Outset Medical by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Outset Medical by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Outset Medical by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Outset Medical by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Outset Medical by 253.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares in the last quarter.

About Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM)

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

