Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on OC. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Loop Capital cut their target price on Owens Corning from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Owens Corning from $108.00 to $94.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $111.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $110.36.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

NYSE:OC opened at $82.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.24. The stock has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.81, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.37. Owens Corning has a 1-year low of $79.35 and a 1-year high of $101.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.42. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 11.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OC. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,195,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 210,384 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,093,000 after buying an additional 11,296 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Owens Corning by 78.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 900,714 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,515,000 after buying an additional 395,541 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Owens Corning by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 123,868 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,210,000 after buying an additional 4,676 shares during the period. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Owens Corning during the fourth quarter valued at $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

About Owens Corning (Get Rating)

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.