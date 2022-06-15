Oxbridge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OXAC) Short Interest Update

Oxbridge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OXAC – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decrease of 27.9% from the May 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ OXAC remained flat at $$10.03 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,096. Oxbridge Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.76 and a 12 month high of $11.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.96.

Get Oxbridge Acquisition alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Oxbridge Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new position in Oxbridge Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $197,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oxbridge Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $198,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in Oxbridge Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $260,000. Finally, Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oxbridge Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $495,000. 63.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oxbridge Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Georgetown, Cayman Islands.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Oxbridge Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxbridge Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.