Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.30-$3.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $350.00 million-$370.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $346.97 million. Oxford Industries also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $9.60-$10.00 EPS.

Shares of NYSE OXM opened at $88.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.56. Oxford Industries has a 52 week low of $76.21 and a 52 week high of $110.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.61.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $352.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.03 million. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 32.41% and a net margin of 13.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Oxford Industries will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 23.06%.

Several research firms have issued reports on OXM. StockNews.com lowered Oxford Industries from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on Oxford Industries from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Oxford Industries in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. They set a buy rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oxford Industries has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $111.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oxford Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $525,000. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in Oxford Industries during the 1st quarter worth $243,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Oxford Industries during the 1st quarter worth $794,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Oxford Industries by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,995 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Oxford Industries during the 1st quarter worth $624,000. Institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel and swimwear under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

