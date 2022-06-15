Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.60-$10.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.86. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.28 billion-$1.32 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.24 billion. Oxford Industries also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $3.30-$3.50 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Oxford Industries in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They set a buy rating and a $126.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $111.00.

NYSE:OXM opened at $88.95 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.56. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.61. Oxford Industries has a twelve month low of $76.21 and a twelve month high of $110.37.

Oxford Industries ( NYSE:OXM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $352.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.03 million. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 32.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Oxford Industries will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is currently 23.06%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oxford Industries during the first quarter worth about $525,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in Oxford Industries during the first quarter worth about $243,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Oxford Industries during the first quarter worth about $794,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 20.8% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,995 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries during the first quarter valued at about $624,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel and swimwear under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

