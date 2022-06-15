Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG) Receives “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

OXIG has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($31.56) price objective on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,750 ($33.38) target price on shares of Oxford Instruments in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Get Oxford Instruments alerts:

Shares of LON:OXIG opened at GBX 2,125 ($25.79) on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,202.52 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,236.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.27. The company has a market capitalization of £1.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.19. Oxford Instruments has a 12-month low of GBX 1,600 ($19.42) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,830 ($34.35).

Oxford Instruments plc, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, rents, sells, and services tools and systems in the United Kingdom, China, Japan, the United States, Germany, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through e Materials & Characterisation, Research & Discovery, and Service & Healthcare.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.