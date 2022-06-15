Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) PT Lowered to $76.00

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $84.00 to $76.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 47.60% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $61.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price target (down previously from $97.00) on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pacira BioSciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCRX opened at $51.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 61.30 and a beta of 0.89. Pacira BioSciences has a twelve month low of $45.05 and a twelve month high of $82.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.10 and its 200 day moving average is $65.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Pacira BioSciences ( NASDAQ:PCRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $157.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.08 million. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 6.62%. Pacira BioSciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Pacira BioSciences will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 1,150 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.37, for a total transaction of $70,575.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,302.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David M. Stack sold 11,965 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.37, for a total value of $734,292.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,578,568.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,946 shares of company stock worth $6,926,182 in the last 90 days. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $228,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 168.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 20,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 12,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $837,000.

Pacira BioSciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

