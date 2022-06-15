Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) PT Lowered to $76.00

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $84.00 to $76.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 47.60% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $61.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price target (down previously from $97.00) on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pacira BioSciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.86.
Shares of NASDAQ:PCRX opened at $51.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 61.30 and a beta of 0.89. Pacira BioSciences has a twelve month low of $45.05 and a twelve month high of $82.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.10 and its 200 day moving average is $65.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.
In other news, SVP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 1,150 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.37, for a total transaction of $70,575.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,302.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David M. Stack sold 11,965 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.37, for a total value of $734,292.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,578,568.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,946 shares of company stock worth $6,926,182 in the last 90 days. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $228,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 168.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 20,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 12,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $837,000.
Pacira BioSciences Company Profile (Get Rating)
Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.
