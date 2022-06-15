PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Short Interest Update

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,990,000 shares, a growth of 42.0% from the May 15th total of 2,810,000 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:PACW traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,164,502. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. PacWest Bancorp has a 1 year low of $27.11 and a 1 year high of $51.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.69.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $329.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.21 million. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 41.84% and a return on equity of 14.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.66%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PacWest Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $62.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

In other PacWest Bancorp news, Director Paul W. Taylor purchased 8,000 shares of PacWest Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $200,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Monica L. Sparks purchased 4,000 shares of PacWest Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $100,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 42,000 shares of company stock worth $1,050,000 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 6.0% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 14,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $1,526,000. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 16.9% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,426,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,503,000 after purchasing an additional 206,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $389,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 1,372.2% in the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 187,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,615,000 after acquiring an additional 174,504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

