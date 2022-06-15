Palace Capital Plc (LON:PCA) Declares Dividend of GBX 3.75

Palace Capital Plc (LON:PCA – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.75 ($0.05) per share on Friday, August 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This is an increase from Palace Capital’s previous dividend of $3.25. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:PCA opened at GBX 286.46 ($3.48) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.51. Palace Capital has a fifty-two week low of GBX 230 ($2.79) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 297 ($3.60). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 276.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 263.18. The company has a market cap of £132.71 million and a PE ratio of 13.71.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Palace Capital in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th.

Palace Capital plc is a real estate investment firm specializing in investment in entities operating in the property sector. It seeks to invest in United Kingdom. Palace Capital plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

