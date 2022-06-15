Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-four analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $628.56.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $610.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $660.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Palo Alto Networks from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $600.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Palo Alto Networks to $600.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.
In other Palo Alto Networks news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.09, for a total transaction of $1,647,156.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 481,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,605,136.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81,700.59, for a total value of $392,734,736.13. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 247,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,240,830,968.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 91,539 shares of company stock worth $441,107,858. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $481.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $47.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.01 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $536.89 and a 200-day moving average of $538.85. Palo Alto Networks has a 52 week low of $358.37 and a 52 week high of $640.90.
Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The network technology company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a negative return on equity of 57.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.62) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.
Palo Alto Networks Company Profile (Get Rating)
Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.
