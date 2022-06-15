Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-four analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $628.56.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $610.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $660.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Palo Alto Networks from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $600.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Palo Alto Networks to $600.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.09, for a total transaction of $1,647,156.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 481,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,605,136.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81,700.59, for a total value of $392,734,736.13. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 247,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,240,830,968.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 91,539 shares of company stock worth $441,107,858. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 205 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 6,004 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 783,602 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $375,345,000 after acquiring an additional 94,900 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 573 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 360,189 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $200,538,000 after acquiring an additional 18,932 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $481.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $47.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.01 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $536.89 and a 200-day moving average of $538.85. Palo Alto Networks has a 52 week low of $358.37 and a 52 week high of $640.90.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The network technology company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a negative return on equity of 57.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.62) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

