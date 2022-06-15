Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) Trading Down 7.1%

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) shares fell 7.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $57.96 and last traded at $59.25. 4,043 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 156,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.76.

A number of research firms have commented on PLMR. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Palomar from $105.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Palomar from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Palomar in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palomar currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.40.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.95 and a beta of 0.19.

Palomar ( NASDAQ:PLMR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $79.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.89 million. Palomar had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 13.53%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.17, for a total value of $29,585.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,533,982.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Palomar by 72.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Palomar by 133.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Palomar during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Palomar during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Palomar by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property insurance to residential and commercial customers. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance, commercial flood, real estate error and omission, and real estate investor products.

