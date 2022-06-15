Pan African Resources PLC (OTCMKTS:PAFRF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Pan African Resources PLC (OTCMKTS:PAFRF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,600 shares, an increase of 37.6% from the May 15th total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.4 days.
Shares of PAFRF stock opened at $0.25 on Wednesday. Pan African Resources has a 12-month low of $0.21 and a 12-month high of $0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.27 and a 200-day moving average of $0.26.
About Pan African Resources (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pan African Resources (PAFRF)
- Under-The-Radar RF Industries Is A Steal At These Prices
- Procter & Gamble Stock Continues to Be Resilient Despite Turmoil
- Insiders Sell Tractor Supply Company, Oh No!
- HP Inc. Stock Is a Steady Eddie Gainer
- Analog Devices Stock is a Defensive Semiconductor Play
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Pan African Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan African Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.