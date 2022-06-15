Pan Orient Energy (CVE:POE) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.07

Pan Orient Energy Corp. (CVE:POE – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.07 and traded as high as C$1.13. Pan Orient Energy shares last traded at C$1.12, with a volume of 40,340 shares.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of C$55.77 million and a P/E ratio of 5.14.

Pan Orient Energy (CVE:POE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pan Orient Energy Corp. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Pan Orient Energy Corp., a junior oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Thailand and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the L53/48 concession located in west of Bangkok, Thailand; and a 50% interest in the Sawn Lake property comprising 88 contiguous sections of heavy oil sands leases situated in the central Alberta Peace River Oil Sands area, Canada.

