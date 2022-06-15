Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Short Interest Down 22.7% in May

Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 785,200 shares, a decrease of 22.7% from the May 15th total of 1,015,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13.7 days.

PRMRF stock opened at $28.27 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 3.12. Paramount Resources has a 52-week low of $9.03 and a 52-week high of $32.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0791 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.05%. This is an increase from Paramount Resources’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Paramount Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.82%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PRMRF shares. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$35.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$37.50 to C$47.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.81.

Paramount Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

