Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Short Interest Update

Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 785,200 shares, a drop of 22.7% from the May 15th total of 1,015,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.7 days.

Shares of Paramount Resources stock opened at $28.27 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 3.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.53. Paramount Resources has a fifty-two week low of $9.03 and a fifty-two week high of $32.53.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.0791 dividend. This is a positive change from Paramount Resources’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.05%. Paramount Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 50.82%.

PRMRF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Paramount Resources from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Paramount Resources from C$35.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.81.

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

