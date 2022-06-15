Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Price Target Raised to C$50.00

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at CIBC from C$40.00 to C$50.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PRMRF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Paramount Resources from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Scotiabank upped their target price on Paramount Resources from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Paramount Resources from C$37.50 to C$47.50 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on Paramount Resources from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Paramount Resources from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.56.

Shares of PRMRF traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.27. 368,437 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,224. Paramount Resources has a twelve month low of $9.03 and a twelve month high of $32.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 3.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.53.

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

