Pasofino Gold (CVE:VEIN) Stock Price Down 14.3%

Shares of Pasofino Gold Limited (CVE:VEIN – Get Rating) fell 14.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.84 and last traded at C$0.84. 74,636 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 260% from the average session volume of 20,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.98.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.93 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.80. The firm has a market cap of C$36.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23.

About Pasofino Gold (CVE:VEIN)

Pasofino Gold Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It has an option to acquire a 49% interest in the Dugbe gold project covering an area of 2,559 square kilometers situated in southern Liberia. The company was formerly known as Enforcer Gold Corp. and changed its name to Pasofino Gold Limited in October 2019.

