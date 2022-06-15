Pasofino Gold (CVE:VEIN) Stock Price Down 14.3%

Shares of Pasofino Gold Limited (CVE:VEIN – Get Rating) fell 14.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.84 and last traded at C$0.84. 74,636 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 260% from the average session volume of 20,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.98.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.93 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.80. The firm has a market cap of C$36.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23.
About Pasofino Gold (CVE:VEIN)
