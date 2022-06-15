Patrick Allaway Acquires 15,000 Shares of Bank of Queensland Limited (ASX:BOQ) Stock

Bank of Queensland Limited (ASX:BOQ – Get Rating) insider Patrick Allaway acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$6.94 ($4.82) per share, with a total value of A$104,070.00 ($72,270.83).

The firm also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Bank of Queensland’s previous Interim dividend of $0.17. This represents a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 3rd. Bank of Queensland’s payout ratio is currently 71.31%.

Bank of Queensland Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Australia. The company operates in Retail Banking, BOQ Business, and Other segments. It offers personal banking services comprises savings and term deposits, and transactional accounts; debit and credit cards; home, personal, and car loans; and travel, home and content, landlord, and car insurance, as well as investment services comprising online share trading services, and self-managed superannuation funds.

