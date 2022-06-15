Patrick Allaway Acquires 15,000 Shares of Bank of Queensland Limited (ASX:BOQ) Stock

Bank of Queensland Limited (ASX:BOQ – Get Rating) insider Patrick Allaway acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$6.94 ($4.82) per share, with a total value of A$104,070.00 ($72,270.83).
The firm also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Bank of Queensland’s previous Interim dividend of $0.17. This represents a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 3rd. Bank of Queensland’s payout ratio is currently 71.31%.
Bank of Queensland Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- The Insiders Are Selling Chevron But You Shouldn’t
- Two Retailers The Analysts Are Buying
- Under-The-Radar RF Industries Is A Steal At These Prices
- Procter & Gamble Stock Continues to Be Resilient Despite Turmoil
- HP Inc. Stock Is a Steady Eddie Gainer
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Queensland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Queensland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.