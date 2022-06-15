Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNBK) Short Interest Down 28.2% in May

Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNBK – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,700 shares, a drop of 28.2% from the May 15th total of 33,000 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNBK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Patriot National Bancorp by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,893 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Patriot National Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Patriot National Bancorp by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,602 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Patriot National Bancorp by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 397,418 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,180,000 after buying an additional 57,367 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Patriot National Bancorp alerts:

Shares of PNBK traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.50. 1,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,865. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Patriot National Bancorp has a 52-week low of $8.06 and a 52-week high of $18.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.47. The company has a market cap of $53.42 million, a P/E ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.66.

Patriot National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PNBK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The bank reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Patriot National Bancorp had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The company had revenue of $7.54 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Patriot National Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th.

Patriot National Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Patriot National Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Patriot Bank, N.A. that provides community banking services to individuals, small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts consumer and commercial deposit accounts, such as checking, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, savings, prepaid deposit, on-line national money market, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry service.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Patriot National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patriot National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.