Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Declares $0.26 Quarterly Dividend

Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 14th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share on Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%.

Patterson Companies has a payout ratio of 46.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Patterson Companies to earn $2.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.2%.

PDCO stock opened at $28.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Patterson Companies has a 12-month low of $26.51 and a 12-month high of $37.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.90 and its 200 day moving average is $30.46.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Patterson Companies from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Patterson Companies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.33.

In other news, insider Les B. Korsh sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total transaction of $209,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,708,910.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,663,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,960,000 after acquiring an additional 133,690 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,777,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,135,000 after acquiring an additional 92,753 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 3.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,830,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,608,000 after acquiring an additional 100,773 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 158.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 789,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,993,000 after acquiring an additional 483,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 4.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 750,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,282,000 after acquiring an additional 31,606 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

