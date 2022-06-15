Patterson Companies, Inc. (PDCO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 on August 5th

Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 14th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share on Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%.

Patterson Companies has a dividend payout ratio of 46.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Patterson Companies to earn $2.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.2%.

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

Shares of Patterson Companies stock opened at $28.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.46. Patterson Companies has a 1-year low of $26.51 and a 1-year high of $37.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

In related news, insider Les B. Korsh sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total value of $209,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,486 shares in the company, valued at $2,708,910.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,663,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,960,000 after acquiring an additional 133,690 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Patterson Companies by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,777,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,135,000 after purchasing an additional 92,753 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Patterson Companies by 3.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,830,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,608,000 after purchasing an additional 100,773 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Patterson Companies by 158.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 789,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,993,000 after purchasing an additional 483,933 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Patterson Companies by 4.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 750,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,282,000 after purchasing an additional 31,606 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PDCO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Patterson Companies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Patterson Companies from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.33.

About Patterson Companies (Get Rating)

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.