Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) CEO William Andrew Hendricks, Jr. Sells 200,000 Shares

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) CEO William Andrew Hendricks, Jr. sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total value of $3,614,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,901,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,357,828.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

PTEN opened at $16.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.44 and a 1 year high of $20.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 2.37.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.08. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 17.74% and a negative net margin of 35.49%. The business had revenue of $509.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.57) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 111.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -5.71%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 98.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 313,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,397,000 after purchasing an additional 155,911 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 69.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,044,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,376,000 after buying an additional 427,789 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 0.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,397,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,575,000 after buying an additional 16,663 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,788 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 268.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 135,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 98,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PTEN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com lowered Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 28th. Piper Sandler downgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $22.75 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Patterson-UTI Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.93.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

