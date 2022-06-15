Paul G. Abbott Buys 17,739 Shares of Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTG) Stock

Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTG – Get Rating) CEO Paul G. Abbott acquired 17,739 shares of Global Business Travel Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.92 per share, with a total value of $122,753.88. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 17,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,753.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

GBTG stock opened at $6.25 on Wednesday. Global Business Travel Group, Inc. has a one year low of $6.19 and a one year high of $10.02.

Global Business Travel Group, Inc provides B2B travel platform services. It offers software and services to manage travel, expenses, and meetings and events for companies of various sizes. The company is based in New York, New York.

