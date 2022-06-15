Paul Lundstrom Sells 10,932 Shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Stock

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) CFO Paul Lundstrom sold 10,932 shares of Flex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total transaction of $178,519.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 383,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,265,265.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of FLEX opened at $15.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.50. Flex Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $14.88 and a fifty-two week high of $19.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. Flex had a return on equity of 25.31% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Flex Ltd. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

FLEX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Flex from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Argus upgraded Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLEX. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,517,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Flex by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,601,759 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,318,000 after purchasing an additional 37,902 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flex during the 3rd quarter worth $220,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flex by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 23,643 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 5,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Flex by 7,710.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 406,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,186,000 after buying an additional 401,256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The company provides cross-industry technologies, including human-machine interface, internet of things platforms, power, sensor fusion, and smart audio.

