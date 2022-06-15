PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Trading Down 2.9%

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) shares were down 2.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $37.80 and last traded at $37.81. Approximately 20,703 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,519,265 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.92.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PBF shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on PBF Energy from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on PBF Energy to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Bank of America upgraded PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on PBF Energy to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PBF Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.17.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.24 billion. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 2.56% and a net margin of 0.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.61) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PBF Energy Inc. will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital sold 346,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total transaction of $10,271,060.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,217,123 shares in the company, valued at $689,084,210.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul T. Davis sold 75,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.97, for a total value of $2,338,204.03. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,366,582.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,651,547 shares of company stock worth $201,518,077 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in PBF Energy in the first quarter valued at about $1,486,000. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership acquired a new position in PBF Energy in the first quarter valued at about $1,857,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in PBF Energy in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Delphia USA Inc. lifted its stake in PBF Energy by 76.9% in the first quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 17,834 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 7,752 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in PBF Energy in the first quarter valued at about $1,228,000. 69.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF)

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

