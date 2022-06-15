PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Trading Down 2.9%

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) shares were down 2.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $37.80 and last traded at $37.81. Approximately 20,703 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,519,265 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.92.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on PBF shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on PBF Energy from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on PBF Energy to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Bank of America upgraded PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on PBF Energy to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PBF Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.17.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.
In other news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital sold 346,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total transaction of $10,271,060.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,217,123 shares in the company, valued at $689,084,210.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul T. Davis sold 75,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.97, for a total value of $2,338,204.03. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,366,582.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,651,547 shares of company stock worth $201,518,077 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in PBF Energy in the first quarter valued at about $1,486,000. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership acquired a new position in PBF Energy in the first quarter valued at about $1,857,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in PBF Energy in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Delphia USA Inc. lifted its stake in PBF Energy by 76.9% in the first quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 17,834 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 7,752 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in PBF Energy in the first quarter valued at about $1,228,000. 69.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF)
PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PBF Energy (PBF)
- The Insiders Are Selling Chevron But You Shouldn’t
- Two Retailers The Analysts Are Buying
- Under-The-Radar RF Industries Is A Steal At These Prices
- Procter & Gamble Stock Continues to Be Resilient Despite Turmoil
- HP Inc. Stock Is a Steady Eddie Gainer
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.