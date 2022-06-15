Penny Sanford Sells 60,000 Shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Stock

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $744,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,704,043 shares in the company, valued at $343,807,173.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPI traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.30. 1,747,636 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,288,558. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.76 and a 1 year high of $55.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 3.14.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $942.56 million. eXp World had a return on equity of 41.05% and a net margin of 2.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 73.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. eXp World’s payout ratio is currently 29.09%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in eXp World in the first quarter valued at about $238,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in eXp World by 77.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 45,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 20,014 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in eXp World in the first quarter valued at about $1,250,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of eXp World during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of eXp World by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 49,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 9,548 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EXPI. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of eXp World in a research note on Friday, February 25th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on eXp World from $45.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.50.

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and offers buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

