PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $78.17.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PFSI shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $103.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSE PFSI opened at $42.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.21. PennyMac Financial Services has a 52-week low of $41.69 and a 52-week high of $71.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.32.

PennyMac Financial Services ( NYSE:PFSI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.05. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 27.78% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The company had revenue of $657.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.15 EPS. PennyMac Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was down 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that PennyMac Financial Services will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.42%.

In other news, Director Joseph F. Mazzella sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total value of $651,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 351,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,608,709.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Doug Jones sold 20,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $930,651.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,201,728.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,528 shares of company stock valued at $2,791,878 in the last 90 days. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth about $276,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth about $168,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth about $281,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 322.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 706,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,610,000 after buying an additional 539,539 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

