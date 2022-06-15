PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Shares Down 3.5%

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 3.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $13.06 and last traded at $13.12. 23,134 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,104,832 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.59.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PMT. JMP Securities lowered their target price on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $19.00 to $18.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. TheStreet cut PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.72.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -18.05 and a beta of 1.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.22%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -257.53%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1,116.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 119.9% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,834 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.77% of the company’s stock.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

