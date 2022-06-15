Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $130.67.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PRFT. Barrington Research decreased their price target on Perficient from $150.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Perficient from $138.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet raised Perficient from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Perficient in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on Perficient from $138.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

In other news, Director Ralph C. Derrickson sold 5,000 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.15, for a total transaction of $480,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,584,568.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Perficient by 1.9% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 30,209 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $3,326,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Perficient by 7.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 225,803 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $24,859,000 after purchasing an additional 15,557 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Perficient by 0.5% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 49,793 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $5,482,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Perficient by 59.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 429,965 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $47,335,000 after purchasing an additional 160,757 shares during the period. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perficient during the first quarter worth $345,000. Institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRFT traded up $1.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $91.32. 160 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 268,749. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Perficient has a twelve month low of $76.74 and a twelve month high of $153.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.17.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. Perficient had a return on equity of 27.60% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $222.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Perficient will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers strategy and consulting solutions in the areas of digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

