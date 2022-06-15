Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $130.67.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on PRFT. Barrington Research decreased their price target on Perficient from $150.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Perficient from $138.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet raised Perficient from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Perficient in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on Perficient from $138.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th.
In other news, Director Ralph C. Derrickson sold 5,000 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.15, for a total transaction of $480,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,584,568.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of PRFT traded up $1.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $91.32. 160 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 268,749. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Perficient has a twelve month low of $76.74 and a twelve month high of $153.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.17.
Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. Perficient had a return on equity of 27.60% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $222.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Perficient will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.
About Perficient (Get Rating)
Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers strategy and consulting solutions in the areas of digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Perficient (PRFT)
- Two Retailers The Analysts Are Buying
- Under-The-Radar RF Industries Is A Steal At These Prices
- Procter & Gamble Stock Continues to Be Resilient Despite Turmoil
- Analog Devices Stock is a Defensive Semiconductor Play
- Insiders Sell Tractor Supply Company, Oh No!
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.