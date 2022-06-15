PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $136.05

PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $136.05 and last traded at $136.22, with a volume of 2991 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $141.90.

A number of research analysts have commented on PKI shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on PerkinElmer from $185.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PerkinElmer in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on PerkinElmer in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on PerkinElmer from $216.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.84.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $151.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.27.

PerkinElmer ( NYSE:PKI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 14.54%. PerkinElmer’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.58%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in PerkinElmer by 9.4% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,317,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,497,944,000 after buying an additional 1,235,625 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in PerkinElmer by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,432,706 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,471,170,000 after buying an additional 38,016 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in PerkinElmer by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,156,711 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $899,640,000 after buying an additional 91,470 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in PerkinElmer by 1.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,176,151 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $728,571,000 after buying an additional 61,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in PerkinElmer by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,371,250 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $677,824,000 after buying an additional 97,866 shares during the last quarter. 89.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI)

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.